Viewport interface mockup showcasing a photo editing project that utilizes Graphite's raster graphics pipeline, one of the upcoming roadmap milestones. Raster editing is not yet supported.

Node graph mockup demonstrating how the layers directly correspond to nodes. Thick vertical (upward) lines represent compositing stacks and horizontal (rightward) links represent data flow connections.

Vector artwork created in the alpha version of the Graphite editor. Try this out at editor.graphite.rs instantly in your browser.