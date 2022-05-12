Redefining state-of-the-art graphics editing.
Graphite is an in-development raster and vector 2D graphics editor that is free and open source. It is powered by a node graph compositing engine that supercharges your
layer stack, providing a completely non-destructive editing experience.
Viewport interface mockup showcasing a photo editing project that utilizes Graphite's raster graphics pipeline, one of the upcoming roadmap milestones. Raster editing is not yet
supported.
Node graph mockup demonstrating how the layers directly correspond to nodes. Thick vertical (upward) lines represent compositing stacks and horizontal (rightward) links represent data
flow connections.
Vector artwork created in the alpha version of the Graphite editor. Try this out at
editor.graphite.rs
instantly in your browser.
Professional 2D content creation for everyone.
With great power comes great accessibility. Graphite is built on the belief that the best creative tools can be powerful and within reach of all.
Graphite is designed with a friendly and intuitive interface where a delightful user experience is of first-class importance. It is available for free under an open source
license
and usable
instantly through a web browser
or an upcoming native client on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
The accessible design of Graphite does not sacrifice versatility for simplicity. The node-based workflow (coming soon) will open doors to an ecosystem of powerful capabilities catering to
the casual and professional user alike, encompassing a wide set of use cases at every skill level.
Available now for alpha testing.
One year ago, Graphite was merely an idea. Today, the first milestone of the alpha release series is available for testing.
Milestone 1 focused on building an editor interface with basic vector design and illustration tools. Now the alpha release series moves toward Milestone 2: developing a novel node-based
vector graphics workflow. After that, raster graphics and more are planned in the roadmap.
Features and fixes will continue rolling out every few days. Please report bugs and vote on issue prioritization through
GitHub. While you're there, give the project a star to help grow its momentum.
Try Graphite instantly in your browser:
Launch the Editor
Non-destructive editing, powered by nodes.
While working in Graphite, your edits are saved into the Node Graph. Its nodes represent operations and effects like Magic Wand selection and Blur. Node parameters can be altered anytime, helping you iterate faster. The graph is organized into layers and folders, and a layer panel provides a simpler, compact view of the graph.
Raster and vector art, crisp at any resolution.
Just like vector artwork, which is based on curves instead of pixels to preserve quality at any scale, Graphite's raster paintbrushes, generators, and other tools
work the same way. A resolution-agnostic render engine lets you zoom infinitely and export at any size.
Procedural superpowers, part of your art pipeline.
Graphite aims to be the ultimate 2D tool for every technical artist. From procedural artwork to data viz and automation, it is designed from the ground up to fit into studio content
pipelines. You can also integrate Graphite's render engine into your game, app, or server.
More to come.
RAW photo editing. Procedural texture generation. Advanced typesetting and desktop publishing. Motion graphics and animation. Physically-based digital painting. HDR and wide-gamut
color handling (ACES/OpenColorIO). Real-time collaboration. A rich ecosystem of custom nodes.
Learn more about the planned technology in forthcoming Graphite releases:
Features
Built for the future, powered by Rust.
Always on the bleeding edge and built to last— Graphite is written on a robust foundation with Rust, a modern programming language optimized for creating fast, reliable, future-proof
software.
The underlying node graph engine that computes and renders Graphite documents is called Graphene. The Graphene engine is an extension of the Rust language, acting as a system for chaining
together modular functions into useful pipelines with GPU and parallel computation. Artists can harness these powerful capabilities directly in the Graphite editor without touching code.
Technical artists and programmers can write reusable Rust functions to extend the capabilities of Graphite and create new nodes to share with the community.
Get involved.
The Graphite project could not exist without the community. Building its ambitious and diverse breadth of features will require contributions from developers, designers, technical experts,
creative professionals, and eagle-eyed bug hunters. Help build the future of digital art! Join the project Discord server and ask how you can
help.
Rust, web, and graphics programmers should check out the contribute page for a quick technical overview and resources for getting started. Or just ask where to
begin in the #development channel on Discord and the community will get you set up.
Follow along.
High-quality open source software is a community endeavor. Whether you're an artist, a coder, or (like many of us) something in between— you'll be perfect in the Graphite community. Hang out with hundreds of other Graphite users, testers, and developers.